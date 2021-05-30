Naomi Osaka Responds To $15,000 Fine For Refusing To Speak To Media During French Open

Tennis officials fined world No. 2 player Naomi Osaka $15,000 on Sunday (May 30) for declining to participate in a mandatory news conference after her first-round victory against Maria Tig at the French Open, a statement from Roland-Garros tournament officials said.

Her continued refusal to speak to the media could bring more serious penalties. She risks defaulting from the French Open and “more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions.”

The statement said, “We want to underline that rules are in place to ensure all players are treated exactly the same, no matter their stature, beliefs or achievement. As a sport there is nothing more important than ensuring no player has an unfair advantage over another, which unfortunately is the case in this situation if one player refuses to dedicate time to participate in media commitments while the others all honour their commitments.”