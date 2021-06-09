Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Becomes Fastest Female Sprinter Alive

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the fastest woman alive to run the 100 meter dash on Saturday and is second to only one other woman in history: Florence Griffith Joyner.

Clocking an incredible 10.63 at a meet in Kingston on Saturday (June 5), Fraser-Pryce, blowing her competition away and obliterating the national record of 10.70 that she shared with Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won gold in the 100m at the 2016 Olympics.