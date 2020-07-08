Usain Bolt Intros Newborn Daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, To The World With Adorable Photoshoot

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has collected many accolades in his career, but his latest contribution to the world has fans sending him heartfelt congratulations.

The retired Jamaican runner and first-time father not only proudly shared sweet images of his newborn daughter on social media, but also a message to her mother Kasi J. Bennett , who celebrated her birthday on July 7th.

“I want to wish my [girlfriend] a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend [your] special day with [you]. I want nothing but happiness for [you] and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on [your] face," he wrote on Instagram.

The 33-year-old athlete continued, "Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us, but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday."

How adorable! Congratulations to the growing family!