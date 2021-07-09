Olympic Gold Medalist Dominique Dawes Agrees With Sha’Carri Richardson’s Suspension

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes believes the 30-day suspension of U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, barring her from running at the Tokyo games, was fair and said she agrees with the decision of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to suspend her.

On Wednesday (July 7), Dawes, 44, appeared on CNN and shared her thoughts on Richardson’s suspension.

“Well...rules are rules,” she told CNN host Chris Cuomo. ”And you’re speaking to an Olympic gymnast, and we are very particular and we are rule followers for most cases.” Dawes said. “I do think, you know, because it is a current rule, they need to follow the rule, and unfortunately that does mean that Richardson will not be competing in these Olympic games.”