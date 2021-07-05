President Joe Biden Addresses Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympics 2021 Suspension

U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has failed a drug test and will now miss participating in the 100-meter dash at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. President Joe Biden sounded off on the story, which has become international news.
Biden told reporters in Michigan on July 3, "Rules are the rules. Everybody knows what the rules are going in. Whether they should remain that way, whether that should remain the rule, is a different issue. Rules are rules.”
He also added, "And I was really proud of the way she responded."
See below:
According to CBS Sports, the U.S.100-meter champion tested positive for marijuana and was suspended from the U.S. Track and Field team for 30-days.
The positive test result disqualifies her U.S. Olympic Trials performance, and the suspension removes Richardson from competition at the 100 meters event in Tokyo. However, she might be able to run in the 4x100-meter relay, The New York Times writes.
RELATED: 5 Things To Know About Sha’Carri Richardson
In a July 2 interview with TODAY, Richardson addressed her actions.
“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” she said. “I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do, (what) I'm allowed not to do and I still made that decision.”
She later added, “Don’t judge me because I am human.”
She has withdrawn from the Sunday (July 4) Diamond League meeting in Stockholm. She was scheduled to run the 200 meters, ESPN notes.
According to CBS Sports, Richardson is disqualified and/or suspended in the 100-meter dash event; Jenna Prandini, who finished fourth in the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials, will replace her.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.
(Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
COMMENTS