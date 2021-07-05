President Joe Biden Addresses Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympics 2021 Suspension

U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has failed a drug test and will now miss participating in the 100-meter dash at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. President Joe Biden sounded off on the story, which has become international news.

Biden told reporters in Michigan on July 3, "Rules are the rules. Everybody knows what the rules are going in. Whether they should remain that way, whether that should remain the rule, is a different issue. Rules are rules.”

He also added, "And I was really proud of the way she responded."

