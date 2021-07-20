Simone Biles, U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team Opt Out Of Olympic Village Accommodations

For safety reasons, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team will not be staying in Tokyo’s Olympic Village.

According to the coach of Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, the team will be staying at a nearby hotel instead. The confirmation of the news came a day before a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was also a decision that we all made together,” coach Cecile Landi wrote on Twitter Sunday (July 18). “We know it isn’t ideal during a pandemic. We feel like we can control the athletes and our safety better in a hotel setting!”

RELATED: Simone Biles Dominates U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials