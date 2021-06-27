Simone Biles Dominates U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials

Simone Biles is very close to earning a chance to compete and make history at the Olympics in Tokyo. According to Today, the trailblazing gymnast has been dominating at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, and currently leads the competition in a variety of events.

Biles, 24, leads with an overall total of 60.565 points, with Suni Lee in second place, and Jordan Chiles in third, the report notes. Along with her extraordinary performance on the balance beam and the vault, Biles earned her highest career score in the floor exercise event with 15.366 points.

While Biles currently holds the top spot at the trials, she needs one more day of success to join the official U.S. Olympic Gymnastics roster. The Today report indicates that the two leading competitors at the trials will automatically earn a spot to compete at the Summer Olympics.

Three other gymnasts will be selected by a committee to fill out the team’s lineup. Jade Carey is currently the only gymnast who is automatically locked in for the Olympics this year after being invited individually in 2020, NBC News reports.

Biles, who made history in 2016 after being the first woman to win four gold medals in one Olympics game, is looking to make history at the Tokyo Olympics. If she continues to lead the competition the same way she is now, she could break the U.S. record for the most Olympic wins held by a woman in any sport.

The Summer Olympics is set to begin July 23 in Tokyo, Japan. Originally planned for Summer 2020, the competition was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.