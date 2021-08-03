Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Amirah Will Attend Texas Southern University

Amirah O’Neal will continue her hooping in Houston.

The daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has committed to play basketball at Texas Southern University, according to a post made to her Instagram account.

“I see the doubt in their faces, they didn’t think I would make it,” she wrote under a video reveal of her decision to commit to the SWAC Conference school.

RELATED: Shaquille And Shaunie O’Neal’s 19-Year-Old Son Gets His Mom's Face Tattooed On His Arm