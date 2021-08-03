Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Amirah Will Attend Texas Southern University

Amirah O’Neal will continue her hooping in Houston.
The daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has committed to play basketball at Texas Southern University, according to a post made to her Instagram account.
“I see the doubt in their faces, they didn’t think I would make it,” she wrote under a video reveal of her decision to commit to the SWAC Conference school.
Previously a walk-on at her father’s alma mater Louisiana State University, Amirah is a 6-foot-1-inch power forward who averaged 17.2 points per game as a junior during the 2018-2019 season. She also earned 2019 MaxPreps California All-State Girls Team honorable mention honors and was a two-time All-state honoree.
With her decision to switch schools, Amirah becomes the second member of the O’Neal family to attend TSU. Earlier this year, her younger brother Shaqir announced he would be joining the program.
Additionally, Shaq’s son Shareef currently plays at LSU while their younger sister Me’Arah is currently fielding Division I offers, KPRC-TV reports.
(Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
