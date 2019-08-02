Shaquille And Shaunie O’Neal’s 19-Year-Old Son Gets His Mom's Face Tattooed On His Arm

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
There is nothing more adoring than the love a child has for their mother, especially a mother and her son.
On Wednesday (July 31), reality star Shaunie O’Neal revealed on the ‘gram that she was speechless with her son’s display of affection.
The mother of five was “literally speechless” when she learned that her son Shareef O’Neal had her selfie added to his many tattoos.
Canadian tattoo artist Steve Weibe is the artist that created the masterpiece that resembled Shaunie perfectly.
“Love you mama,” the 19-year-old, posted in the comments in response to his mother’s post.
In December 2018, Shareef underwent a successful heart surgery with mother and father, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal by his side. The celebration of his good health was featured on Season 8 of Basketball Wives.
Shaunie’s eldest son, Myles, also weighed in on the tattoo. “Reef has officially set the bar, now I have to get a tattoo of you on my face.”
Her 16-year-old son, Shaqir, also chimed in on the tattoo. “U won’t let me get one tho... mhm smh.”
Let the sibling competition begin.
(Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
