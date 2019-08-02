Shaquille And Shaunie O’Neal’s 19-Year-Old Son Gets His Mom's Face Tattooed On His Arm

There is nothing more adoring than the love a child has for their mother, especially a mother and her son.

On Wednesday (July 31), reality star Shaunie O’Neal revealed on the ‘gram that she was speechless with her son’s display of affection.

The mother of five was “literally speechless” when she learned that her son Shareef O’Neal had her selfie added to his many tattoos.

Canadian tattoo artist Steve Weibe is the artist that created the masterpiece that resembled Shaunie perfectly.