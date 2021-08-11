Fan Accused Of Yelling Racial Slur Was Trying To Get Attention Of Rockies Mascot ‘Dinger,’ Team Says

Written by BET Staff

During Sunday’s game between the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies things were marred by an ugly incident – or that’s what many believed initially. While Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was at the plate in the ninth inning, the broadcast clearly picked up a fan shouting something over and over. Many people watching heard what they believed to be a racial slur. Others on social media called for action.

Shouting the N-word at a game? Where is the @Rockies statement on how they apprehended the racist and what they did to him? Where is @mlb’s investigation?



This is a private business and they are responsible for the conduct of their patrons.

pic.twitter.com/LEeJVLmpVz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 8, 2021

A short time after the game, the Rockies released a statement saying they were disgusted by the incident and were launching an investigation. Despite earlier reports that a fan yelled a racial slur, it turns out he may have said something else. RELATED: Racist Fan Hurls N-Word at Miami Marlins’ Lewis Brinson During Baseball Game A Twitter user then noticed that if you zoom in on the video in question, the fan was actually attempting to get the attention of “Dinger” the Rockies mascot.

if you look closely he was trying to get the attention of “Dinger” the Rockies mascot. pic.twitter.com/kVB8RVByXW — rhysta (@vrhysta) August 9, 2021

The revelation was good enough for the Rockies, who told a reporter at KUSA in Colorado that they believe the fan was trying to get the mascot’s attention. “The Rockies tell me last night’s incident was a fan shouting to get the attention of the Rockies mascot Dinger, not a racial slur,” tweeted reporter Steve Staeger. “The Rockies have spoken to the fan who confirms this is the case. They’ve also reviewed video from the local broadcast.”

Here's the video by the way. I've highlighted both the fan and Dinger in the the first clip, then zoomed in on the fan in the second clip. And Dinger in the third. pic.twitter.com/ul14jQjavx — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

The Rockies also released a statement saying that they have determined the same.



“The Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred,” team officials said.

An update from the Colorado Rockies regarding the incident at the end of yesterday's game: pic.twitter.com/4cCS8peKnU — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021