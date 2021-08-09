Racist Fan Hurls N-Word at Miami Marlins’ Lewis Brinson During Baseball Game

Written by Nigel Roberts

Officials with the Colorado Rockies are investigating an incident in which a spectators at a home game at Coors Field in Denver shouted the N-word at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson on Sunday (August 8) . The incident took place in the top of the ninth inning while Brinson, who is Black was at bat. Microphones on the field picked up the slur, according to Sports Illustrated. It could be heard on the Bally Sports broadcast.

A fan at Coors Field shouted the N-word repeatedly during Lewis Brinson's at-bat, which could be heard on the broadcast https://t.co/HiSVOUdNjo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 9, 2021

The slur was used four times during Brinson’s at-bat, the New York Daily News reported. The Rockies expressed anger at what happened and vowed to get to the bottom of it “The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today's game: pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

RELATED: High School Girls Basketball Announcer Calls Team N-Word For Kneeling Marlins broadcaster Paul Severino immediately took to Twitter to share his thoughts. “I’m absolutely disgusted at the language that was picked up by the mics late in the game today,” the announcer said. “The level of hate that was displayed has no place in this world. Unfortunately it’s still far too prevalent. We need to be better. And soon.”

Awful. — Paul Severino (@SeverinoMLB) August 8, 2021

Sports Illustrated said it was unclear whether security took any action against the fan. The Rockies beat the Marlins 13-8.