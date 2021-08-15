Naomi Osaka To Donate Prize Money From Upcoming Tennis Event To Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has stepped in to provide money to Haiti’s relief effort in the aftermath of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that shook the nation Saturday (August 14), killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds.

Osaka, 23, will be donating her prize money from next week’s Western & Southern Open to aid the recovery of the Caribbean country. Osaka took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts on the quake and announce her pledge, she tweeted after news of the devastation swept across the world.

“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti,” she began. “And it feels like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestry blood is strong we’ll keep pushing.”