World Champion Boxer Gervonta Davis Survives Private Plane Accident

Gervonta Davis, the world championship boxer, was involved in a small plane crash Saturday (August 21) in Florida, but walked away with minor injuries, reports say.

Davis and crew were en route to Las Vegas for the welterweight, Pay-Per-View boxing showdown between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugás when the incident happened just before 2 P.M. EST at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida Executive Airport, according to ESPN. The plane’s nose gear failed on the runway, and one unidentified person received treatment by paramedics, but there were no other injuries, the report says.

“It took off, but it didn’t take off,” 26-year-old Davis said during an Instagram Live video, showing the aftermath of the plane. “Oh my God. I’m good,” Davis confirmed. Davis did say he was shaken up, sweating, and experiencing pain in his rear end. He jokingly described the pain. “I’m sitting on this hot-ass concrete... You ever been whipped before with a switch or a belt?”