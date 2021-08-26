ESPN Cancels Rachel Nichols’ Show ‘The Jump’ After Racial Comments

ESPN has reportedly cancelled sports host Rachel Nichols’ show, The Jump, and removed her from all NBA programming, according to CBS News, leaving her career at the sports’ network in question after being recorded in a phone call last month suggesting Maria Taylor, a Black colleague, only got a job because of her race.

Nichols, who helmed the program for five years, was previously removed from sideline reporting. ESPN senior vice president David Roberts told Sports Business Journal about the latest move.



Since the incident, Taylor has left the network and joined NBC.

“We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned,” Roberts said to the outlet. “Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content.”



A year was left on Nichols' contract, but according to The Athletic, it is unclear if she will appear on ESPN further during that time.

Nichols tweeted about her departure, writing, “The Jump was never built to last forever, but it sure was fun.”