Ex-NFL Player Clinton Portis Pleads Guilty In Health Care Fraud Scheme

Clinton Portis is among three former NFL players who have pleaded guilty in a nationwide fraud scheme.

According to ESPN, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday (September 7) that the former Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team running back defrauded a health care program for retired NFL players. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6.

The alleged scheme targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was created in 2006 to alleviate medical financial burdens for retired players.

Court documents reveal that Portis caused the submission of false and fraudulent claims on his behalf over a two-month period. He received $99,264 in benefits for medical equipment that was not actually provided.

Additionally, former NFL wide receiver Tamarick Vanover pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud on Friday while former NFL linebacker Robert McCune pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud on 27 different counts.

Both Portis and Vanover agreed to pay full restitution to the Upshaw Plan.

Clinton Portis was among 10 former NFL players charged in December 2019 with allegedly defrauding the health care program of more that $3.4 million by filing false claims for hyperbaric oxygen chambers and other expensive medical equipment.

According to ESPN, a total of 15 people have pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme.