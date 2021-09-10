Olympian Gable Steveson Signs With The WWE

Wrestler Gable Steveson won Olympic gold in Tokyo and now he has signed with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

According to ESPN, the 21-year-old signed a multi-year deal, which will still allow him to attend the University of Minnesota for his senior year and defend the Division I national championship at heavyweight. Additionally, the WWE will set up a remote training facility near his campus.

He is the first Olympic gold medalist signed to the WWE since Kurt Angle in 1996.

The Portage, Indiana, native said in a statement, "I've been on WWE since I was really young. I was on guys like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for a very long time. So growing up watching them, me being an entertainer on the wrestling mat, it just felt like it was the right choice."

Nick Khan, WWE president and chief revenue officer, also added, "We all saw his physical ability prior to and at the Olympics. What we also saw was that Gable has as much charisma as he does ability. Marketability and ability are both of great importance to us. This is just the starting line and nowhere close to the finish line. So our investment is based on how much we think of Gable now and how much bigger we think he can become."

Stevenson tweeted out his excitement as well, “Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK.”



