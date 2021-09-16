Simone Biles Goes On Gymnastics Tour After Her Powerful Senate Testimony

Yesterday (Sept. 15), Simone Biles gave an emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the sexual abuse she suffered by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Now, Biles is preparing to go on tour.

The 24-year-old is part of the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, which is a celebration of powerful female athletes. The 35-city tour has Biles headlining and also includes Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner, Laurie Hernandez and others.

Biles celebrated the tour by writing on Instagram, “I’m off for 2 months. I can’t believe I get to have my own tour. Seriously a dream come true. Can’t wait to see all of the girls, meet all of the fans & explore all of the cities! GOLD OVER AMERICA TOUR, I’m coming for ya.”

