Lebron James And Russell Westbrook Arrive At Anthony Davis’ Wedding Looking Rather Debonair

Los Angeles Lakers’ forward Anthony Davis married long-time girlfriend, Marlen P, Saturday (September 18), and the guest list included sharply dressed teammates Lebron James and Russell Westbrook, whose attire set Twitter ablaze with commentary.

Before reaching their destination, LeBron, 36, took to his Instagram story to post a video of himself and Westbrook in the back of the car, according to Essentially Sports. Two were seen in their Men-In-Black style look, wearing all-black shades. “Brodie vibez,” LeBron captioned the story, tagging 32-year-old Westbrook.

