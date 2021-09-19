Lebron James And Russell Westbrook Arrive At Anthony Davis’ Wedding Looking Rather Debonair

Los Angeles Lakers’ forward Anthony Davis married long-time girlfriend, Marlen P, Saturday (September 18), and the guest list included sharply dressed teammates Lebron James and Russell Westbrook, whose attire set Twitter ablaze with commentary.
Before reaching their destination, LeBron, 36, took to his Instagram story to post a video of himself and Westbrook in the back of the car, according to Essentially Sports. Two were seen in their Men-In-Black style look, wearing all-black shades. “Brodie vibez,” LeBron captioned the story, tagging 32-year-old Westbrook.
Former Laker Jared Dudley joined both James and Westbrook. Although Dudley sported a gray suit, the trio still complimented one another for the photo opportunity at the California-based wedding.
Davis seemed to prefer to keep his nuptials private, opting not to update social media with updates. However, there is a video of Daivs kneeling on knee, singing Case’s “Happily Ever After” to his fiance at a dinner rehearsal on Friday (September 17). Marlen and Davis have one child together, their daughter, Nala.
The off-season is a critical factor for NBA teams. It appears like the bonding aspect of the Lakers’ chemistry is thriving before they hit the court on October 3 for pre-season action against the Brooklyn Nets.
