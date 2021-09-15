LeBron James Celebrates His Wife Savannah For Their 8th Wedding Anniversary

Trending:

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and wife Savannah James look on while watching Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 / 01:37 PM

Written by BET Staff

Happy anniversary to LeBron and Savannah James!

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday (Sept. 14), marking eight years together after tying the knot in 2013 at the Grand Del Mar resort in San Diego. 

“Our own personal Met Gala 8 years ago. Happy Anniversary Queen!! Who am i w/o you in my corner, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Love you ♾ 👸🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎,” LeBron captioned his post on Instagram alongside a throwback wedding photo. 

Savannah also posted a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram with a mini slideshow that includes a family photo with their children's daughter Zhuri, 6, and sons Bryce, 14, and LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 16.

“Happy Anniversary to my forever scary movie partner, my forever feet warmer, the Capricorn to my Virgo, my bestie, my babe!!! 8 years down, forever to go! Love you deep!! #LookWhatWeDid 💕💕💕💕💕.”

The high school sweethearts met in high school and got engaged in 2011.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

