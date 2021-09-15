LeBron James Celebrates His Wife Savannah For Their 8th Wedding Anniversary

Happy anniversary to LeBron and Savannah James!

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday (Sept. 14), marking eight years together after tying the knot in 2013 at the Grand Del Mar resort in San Diego.

“Our own personal Met Gala 8 years ago. Happy Anniversary Queen!! Who am i w/o you in my corner, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Love you ♾ 👸🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎,” LeBron captioned his post on Instagram alongside a throwback wedding photo.

