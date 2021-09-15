LeBron James Celebrates His Wife Savannah For Their 8th Wedding Anniversary

Happy anniversary to LeBron and Savannah James!
The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday (Sept. 14), marking eight years together after tying the knot in 2013 at the Grand Del Mar resort in San Diego.
“Our own personal Met Gala 8 years ago. Happy Anniversary Queen!! Who am i w/o you in my corner, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Love you ♾ 👸🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎,” LeBron captioned his post on Instagram alongside a throwback wedding photo.
RELATED: 35 And Fine!: Savannah James Enjoys A Glamorous Birthday Party Hosted By LeBron James
Savannah also posted a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram with a mini slideshow that includes a family photo with their children's daughter Zhuri, 6, and sons Bryce, 14, and LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 16.
“Happy Anniversary to my forever scary movie partner, my forever feet warmer, the Capricorn to my Virgo, my bestie, my babe!!! 8 years down, forever to go! Love you deep!! #LookWhatWeDid 💕💕💕💕💕.”
The high school sweethearts met in high school and got engaged in 2011.
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
COMMENTS