Russell Westbrook To Star In Showtime Sports’ ‘Passion Play’ Documentary

The L.A. Lakers’ Russell Westbrook is slated to star in Showtime Sports’ Passion Play: Russell Westbrook documentary.

The film is about the nine-time All-NBA point guard’s journey from high school to professional basketball and will be available for viewing on October 15 via Showtime.

In addition to starring in the film, Westbrook is an executive producer on the project, along with his younger brother Raynard Westbrook.

"I'm proud to share this documentary and give audiences an inside look into who I really am on and off the court," Westrbook said in a statement, according to CBS Sports. "There are a lot of misconceptions about me, but I'm ready to share my story and my journey with my fans."

Passion Play will feature interviews with Westbrook’s former UCLA teammate Kevin Love, his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Nick Collison and feature never-before-seen interviews with Westbrook’s family and the man himself.

Gotham Chopra and Erik LeDrew served as co-directors of Passion Play. Previously, Chopra has documented some of the most prominent athletes in her filmography, including Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady and LeBron James.

Chopra says her latest work will provide her the opportunity to shift the perception of the often polarizing Westbrook.

"When we started this project with Russell Westbrook in the fall of 2019 and attended his first game with the Houston Rockets, we were all literally living in a different world," Chopra said, according to CBS Sports. "Two years later – three teams later for Russell – I can say there's no one I'd rather have ridden this roller coaster with than Russ. Contrary to the persona that's been painted about him, he's one of the sharpest, most dynamic, caring, creative and driven people I've ever met and collaborated with, and I am excited to share that true version of him with the world through this film."