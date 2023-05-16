Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Round 2
Which rap crew deserves to go down as the greatest to ever touch the mic? Rather than having “experts” tell you who is the greatest of all time, this is your opportunity to collectively make that decision. When the final battle is over and the last vote is cast, you will have determined who is your Greatest Rap Crew of All Time.
In Round 2, it's Wu-Tang vs. Juice Crew.
Photo By BET Digital Design | Getty Images
Who will be defeated in the battle between Ruff Ryders vs. G-Unit?
Photo By BET Digital Design
In this battle, it's G.O.O.D. Music vs Shady.
Photo By BET Digital Design | Getty Images
Who you got? Soulquarians vs. Hypnotize Minds?
Photo By BET Digital Design | Getty Images
Death Row vs. N.W.A. in the battle for the greatest rap crew of all time. Who got it?
Photo By BET Digital Design | Getty Images
