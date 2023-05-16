Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Round 2

Which rap crew deserves to go down as the greatest to ever touch the mic? Rather than having “experts” tell you who is the greatest of all time, this is your opportunity to collectively make that decision. When the final battle is over and the last vote is cast, you will have determined who is your Greatest Rap Crew of All Time.

In Round 2, it's Wu-Tang vs. Juice Crew.

Who will be defeated in the battle between Ruff Ryders vs. G-Unit?

In this battle, it's G.O.O.D. Music vs Shady.

Who you got? Soulquarians vs. Hypnotize Minds?

Death Row vs. N.W.A. in the battle for the greatest rap crew of all time. Who got it?

Who wins in this battle between TDE vs. Sick Wid It?

It's Young Money vs. No Limit Soldiers

It's the battle of all battles with So So Def vs. Dungeon Family.

