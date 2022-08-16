BET Her Presents: About Her Business
- 20:30
S1 • E1
Kalilah Wright, Pinky Cole & Raynell StewardMeet the Black female bosses behind an inspirational graphic T-shirt brand, a plant-based burger joint, an NYC-based custom clothing company and a crayon-like cosmetic line.08/16/2022
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Necole Kane, Yve-Car Momperousse & Reese ScottNecole Kane, Yve-Car Momperousse, Reese Scott and Denequa Williams-Clarke recount their career journeys and pivots -- from selling a brand to building a business from the ground up.08/16/2022
- 19:44Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Brandice Daniel, Salone Monet & Miko UnderwoodBrandice Daniel -- founder of Harlem Fashion Row -- takes over New York Fashion Week to honor Black fashion history with rising designers Salone Monet, Kapasa Musonda and Miko Underwood.08/16/2022
- 20:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Courtney Adeleye, April Spencer, Tori Soudan & Yolanda WhiteYolanda White, April Spencer, Tori Soudan and Courtney Adeleye lead with compassion in their respective businesses -- fashion, health care, footwear and hair care.08/16/2022
About BET Her Presents: About Her Business Season 1
A magazine formatted lifestyle docu-series showcasing black women entreprenuers.