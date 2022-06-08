BET Her Presents: About Her Business
Jasmine Crowe, Dawn Kelly, Aliyah Ortiz & Marvina Robinson
Season 2 E 4 • 08/27/2022
These Black female founders include an advocate for food waste and hunger, an innovator offering an oasis of nourishing food, a fitness entrepreneur and a trailblazing champagne aficionado.
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS2 • E1Fawn Weaver, Valyncia, Denise Woodward & Tressa Smallwood
A CEO of a premium whiskey brand, mother-daughter realtor duo, owner of an allergy-friendly dessert brand and film producer share stories behind their success as Black businesswomen.
08/06/2022
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS2 • E2Melba Wilson, Elisheba Israel & Chantel Powell
Entrepreneurs Melba Wilson, Elisheba Israel, Chantel Powell, Tai Beauchamp and Malaika Jones share how they fought to achieve success as Black female founders.
08/13/2022
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS1 • E1Kalilah Wright, Pinky Cole & Raynell Steward
Meet the Black female bosses behind an inspirational graphic T-shirt brand, a plant-based burger joint, an NYC-based custom clothing company and a crayon-like cosmetic line.
08/16/2022
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS1 • E2Necole Kane, Yve-Car Momperousse & Reese Scott
Necole Kane, Yve-Car Momperousse, Reese Scott and Denequa Williams-Clarke recount their career journeys and pivots -- from selling a brand to building a business from the ground up.
08/16/2022
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS1 • E3Brandice Daniel, Salone Monet & Miko Underwood
Brandice Daniel -- founder of Harlem Fashion Row -- takes over New York Fashion Week to honor Black fashion history with rising designers Salone Monet, Kapasa Musonda and Miko Underwood.
08/16/2022
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS1 • E4Courtney Adeleye, April Spencer, Tori Soudan & Yolanda White
Yolanda White, April Spencer, Tori Soudan and Courtney Adeleye lead with compassion in their respective businesses -- fashion, health care, footwear and hair care.
08/16/2022
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS2 • E3Bobbi Peterson, Cherri Harris, Shawn Brown & Whitney Beatty
Find out how an orthodontist, a truck driver, a creative cheesecake baker and a cannabis dispensary owner ignored naysayers and overcame adversity to become their own bosses.
08/21/2022
Trailer
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 You're Invited to Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
Keep it 100 with the ladies of Tyler Perry's Sistas and host Heather B. as they celebrate the show's milestone in an interview special, airing after the new episode on December 7 at 10/9c.
12/02/2022
Trailer
The Highest Is Out for Blood on Tyler Perry's Ruthless
As the Rakudushis prepare for battle, their leader is out for blood, and Ruth is more determined than ever to break free when Tyler Perry's Ruthless returns, streaming December 8 on BET+.
11/28/2022
Trailer
First Wives Club Trailer
Despite life's messy surprises, Ari, Bree, Hazel and Jayla take comfort in knowing life is a journey they don't have to travel alone on Season 3 of First Wives Club, now streaming on BET+.
11/17/2022
Trailer
Tony Rock Stars on King of the Castle
A single father and former athlete meets his match in his new attention-seeking roommate on King of the Castle, airing Fridays at 10/9c on BET Her.
11/11/2022