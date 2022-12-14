After Happily Ever After

Hosted by Bow Wow, seven former couples live under the same roof as one person plays matchmaker for their ex and tries to find the perfect new person to date.
About After Happily Ever After Season 1

After Happily Ever After asks the question, can your ex find your next? In this unique dating experience, seven daters will rely on their ex-spouses to find them love. They will have to navigate jealousy and other unresolved feelings to succeed.