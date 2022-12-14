After Happily Ever After
Hosted by Bow Wow, seven former couples live under the same roof as one person plays matchmaker for their ex and tries to find the perfect new person to date.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Exclusive
- 40:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
And They Lived After, Happily Ever AfterRevelations come to light about Justin and Will at the singles' party, Nicole confronts Samson about hookup rumors, and Amarachi gets a romantic surprise at the final ceremony.12/14/2022
- 40:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Daters Have All the PowerTroy struggles to watch Pam move on as he deals with feelings for her, Amarachi has doubts about Gary, and a rule change leads to big surprises at the singles' mixer.11/30/2022
- 40:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Major Ex-plosionsAn ex makes a shocking decision after a singles' mixer, the matches heat up during a whiskey-tasting date, Tara confronts Peter over his jealousy, and Troy pushes Will to his breaking point.11/23/2022
- 40:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Iyanla Vanzant to the RescueSpiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant helps the former couples find clarity, Peter struggles to let Tara go, Pam is torn between two singles, and one budding romance is spoiled by an ex.11/16/2022
- 40:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
A "Suite" EncounterMike Mike feels pressured to find a match for Nicole, Ugo resents Gary's advances toward Amarachi, Jeremy and Tina's romance heats up, and Bow Wow introduces a special guest to the house.11/09/2022
- 40:27Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Can One Woman’s Ex Be Another’s Next?Amina tries to fulfill Peter's vague match request, Jeremy has a heated exchange with a single, Troy shocks with his pick for Pam, and Justin's date reveals her connection to Britney Spears.11/02/2022
- 40:26Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
New Connections Jealous ExesTara challenges Peter to step up and find her a good match, Nicole's Sweet Suite experiences leave something to be desired, and one single moves too fast during a date at Churchill Downs.10/26/2022
- 40:26
S1 • E1
Can Your Ex Find Your Next Love?The exes arrive at the house to mingle with singles, and eligible daters have 48 hours to decide if they want to love or leave the new love interest their ex selects for them.10/19/2022
About After Happily Ever After Season 1
After Happily Ever After asks the question, can your ex find your next? In this unique dating experience, seven daters will rely on their ex-spouses to find them love. They will have to navigate jealousy and other unresolved feelings to succeed.