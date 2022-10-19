After Happily Ever After
And They Lived After, Happily Ever After
Season 1 E 8 • 12/14/2022
Revelations come to light about Justin and Will at the singles' party, Nicole confronts Samson about hookup rumors, and Amarachi gets a romantic surprise at the final ceremony.
Full Ep
40:26
After Happily Ever AfterS1 • E1Can Your Ex Find Your Next Love?
The exes arrive at the house to mingle with singles, and eligible daters have 48 hours to decide if they want to love or leave the new love interest their ex selects for them.
10/19/2022
After Happily Ever AfterS1 • E2New Connections Jealous Exes
Tara challenges Peter to step up and find her a good match, Nicole's Sweet Suite experiences leave something to be desired, and one single moves too fast during a date at Churchill Downs.
10/26/2022
After Happily Ever AfterS1 • E3Can One Woman’s Ex Be Another’s Next?
Amina tries to fulfill Peter's vague match request, Jeremy has a heated exchange with a single, Troy shocks with his pick for Pam, and Justin's date reveals her connection to Britney Spears.
11/02/2022
After Happily Ever AfterS1 • E4A "Suite" Encounter
Mike Mike feels pressured to find a match for Nicole, Ugo resents Gary's advances toward Amarachi, Jeremy and Tina's romance heats up, and Bow Wow introduces a special guest to the house.
11/09/2022
After Happily Ever AfterS1 • E5Iyanla Vanzant to the Rescue
Spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant helps the former couples find clarity, Peter struggles to let Tara go, Pam is torn between two singles, and one budding romance is spoiled by an ex.
11/16/2022
After Happily Ever AfterS1 • E6Major Ex-plosions
An ex makes a shocking decision after a singles' mixer, the matches heat up during a whiskey-tasting date, Tara confronts Peter over his jealousy, and Troy pushes Will to his breaking point.
11/23/2022
After Happily Ever AfterS1 • E7Daters Have All the Power
Troy struggles to watch Pam move on as he deals with feelings for her, Amarachi has doubts about Gary, and a rule change leads to big surprises at the singles' mixer.
11/30/2022
