Rising artists share personal stories and perform three songs on BET's glamorous Hollywood rooftop.
- Latest Episode14:51
S1 • E12
Amplified Live: Alex IsleyAlex Isley discusses life with her famous family, producing her own music and embracing growth while staying true to herself as she performs "The Christmas Song" and three original tunes.12/01/2025
- 06:32
S1 • E11
Amplified Live: LaRussellLaRussell inspires the crowd with his authentic sound and unmatched energy as he discusses Bay Area culture, creating a unique business model as an independent artist and spreading joy.11/01/2025
- 16:50
S1 • E10
Amplified Live: ELMIENEJoin us on Amplified Live as Elmiene shares his journey, musical inspirations, and the stories behind his creative process what drives him in the music industry.10/01/2025
- 11:47
S1 • E9
Amplified Live: kwnLondon native KWN kwn delivers a passionate rooftop performance and chats about inspiration from her DJ dad, self-confidence and dealing with online haters, and plans for an upcoming tour.09/01/2025
- 14:00
S1 • E8
Amplified Live: Samara CynFrom her military kid roots to viral moments and creative breakthroughs, Samara Cyn shares her journey, then talks slam poetry, A-lister cosigns and more as she performs three songs.08/01/2025
- 13:32
S1 • E7
Amplified Live: Honey BxbyR&B star Honey Bxby brings the heat with her infectious vocals and vibe, and she discusses her authentic songwriting, her biggest inspirations and her passion project, "Raw Honey."07/01/2025
- 08:38
S1 • E6
Amplified Live: Jordan AdetunjiJordan Adetunji opens up about his creative journey, his fearless fusion of punk, rap, and R&B, and what fuels his boundary-pushing sound as he performs three soulful songs.06/01/2025
- 21:58
S1 • E5
Amplified Live: Austin BrownRising star Austin Brown shares his journey creating award-winning music with his community, crafting an uplifting sound that blends R&B, funk and soul.05/01/2025
- 12:52
S1 • E4
Amplified Live: Raina SimoneGenre-blending artist Raina Simone joins Amplified Live for a soulful performance, and she gives insights about her creative process, personal journey and what drives her unique sound.04/01/2025
- 16:51
S1 • E3
Amplified Live: InayahR&B powerhouse Inayah graces the stage with her signature vocals and authentic storytelling, opening up about therapeutic songwriting, her rise to fame and her love for her "Inayahlators."03/01/2025
- 07:27
S1 • E1
Amplified Live: Laila!Laila! performs three songs, and she discusses going viral, celebrating her roots, battling self-doubt, her dream collaborations and music production goals.01/01/2025
About
Amplified Live is a groundbreaking music series showcasing rising artists on the brink of superstardom. Each performance is taken to new heights—literally—as we transform the BET rooftop into an intimate stage framed by the sweeping Hollywood skyline.