Amplified Live
Rising artists share personal stories and perform three songs on BET's glamorous Hollywood rooftop.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Performance
- Interview
- Latest Episode14:51
S1 • E12
Amplified Live: Alex IsleyExperience the soulful, angelic voice of Alex Isley in the December episode of Amplified Live. Alex captivates audiences with her stunning vocals, performing heartfelt songs from her new album.12/01/2025
- 06:32
S1 • E11
Amplified Live: LARUSSELLLaRussell delivers an unforgettable blend of passion, purpose, and performance. Witness the Bay Area artist inspire the crowd with his authentic sound, powerful lyrics, and unmatched energy.11/01/2025
- 16:50
S1 • E10
Amplified Live: ELMIENEJoin us on Amplified Live as Elmiene shares his journey, musical inspirations, and the stories behind his creative process what drives him in the music industry.10/01/2025
- 11:47
S1 • E9
Amplified Live: KWNJoin us on Amplified Live as KWN shares her journey, musical inspirations, and the stories behind her creative process what drives her in the music industry.09/01/2025
- 14:00
S1 • E8
Amplified Live: SAMARA CYNStep into the world of rising artist Samara Cyn as she opens up on Amplified Live. From her roots as a military kid to viral moments and creative breakthroughs, Samara shares her unfiltered journey.08/01/2025
- 13:32
S1 • E7
Amplified Live: Honey BxbyRising R&B star Honey Bxby steps into the spotlight on Amplified Live with an intimate interview and an unforgettable live performance. She opens up about her journey, inspirations, and the story behind her sound—then brings the heat to the stage.07/01/2025
- 08:38
S1 • E6
Amplified Live: Jordan AdetunjiAmplified Live is a groundbreaking music series showcasing rising artists on the brink of superstardom. Each performance is taken to new heights—literally—as we transform the BET rooftop into an intimate stage framed by the sweeping Hollywood skyline.06/01/2025
- 21:58
S1 • E5
Amplified Live: Austin BrownSoul-stirring vocals. Vintage vibes. Southern roots with a modern twist. On this episode of Amplified Live, rising star Austin Brown steps into the spotlight with a sound that blends R&B, funk, and soul into something completely his own.05/01/2025
- 12:52
S1 • E4
Amplified Live: RAINA SIMONEGenre-blending artist Raina Simone joins Amplified Live for a soulful performance and an insightful interview. She opens up about her creative process, personal journey, and what drives her unique sound — then takes the stage to showcase it all.04/01/2025
- 16:51
S1 • E3
Amplified Live: INAYAHR&B powerhouse Inayah graces Amplified Live with her signature vocals and unfiltered storytelling. In this episode, she opens up about her journey from viral sensation to industry mainstay.03/01/2025
- 07:27
S1 • E1
Amplified Live: LailaWatch Laila light up the Amplified Live stage with a captivating performance that blends emotion, style, and vocal power. No interview—just pure vibes from one of music's rising stars.01/01/2025
About
Amplified Live is a groundbreaking music series showcasing rising artists on the brink of superstardom. Each performance is taken to new heights—literally—as we transform the BET rooftop into an intimate stage framed by the sweeping Hollywood skyline.