BET Her Presents: The Couch
Aimed at raising awareness around mental health, BET Her Presents: The Couch is a series of poignant short films depicting the realities of mental illness.
- 20:25
S2 • E2
Almost EnoughPatience turns to her compassionate therapist for help when her depression and anxiety get in the way of her friendships, her career and her wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.07/10/2021
- 20:17
S2 • E1
Through Her EyesHardworking psychology student Jasmine forms a meaningful bond with Miranda, an unhoused woman whose life has been knocked off course by personal loss and mismanaged mental illness.07/10/2021