BET Her Presents: The Couch

Through Her EyesSeason 2 E 1 • 07/10/2021
Hardworking psychology student Jasmine forms a meaningful bond with Miranda, an unhoused woman whose life has been knocked off course by personal loss and mismanaged mental illness.
Watching
Full Ep
22:09
BET Her Presents: The CouchS1 • E1BET Her Presents: The Couch: "Everything Is Fine"
After giving birth to her son, a first-time mom struggles to adapt to motherhood and quickly finds herself spiraling out of control.
07/25/2020
Full Ep
22:50
BET Her Presents: The CouchS1 • E2BET Her Presents: The Couch: "Baby Blue"
A woman accustomed to projecting a confident, idealized self-image on social media grapples with alienation and postpartum depression after becoming a new mom.
07/25/2020
Full Ep
20:17
BET Her Presents: The CouchS2 • E1Through Her Eyes
Hardworking psychology student Jasmine forms a meaningful bond with Miranda, an unhoused woman whose life has been knocked off course by personal loss and mismanaged mental illness.
07/10/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021