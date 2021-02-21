Boiling Point
Featuring interviews and archival footage, Boiling Point explores systemic racism across American history, and the connection between Black America's past and present civil rights battles.
S1 • E1
Los AngelesThe 1992 L.A. riots that erupted after the officers on trial for beating Rodney King were acquitted are analyzed and compared to recent social injustices.02/21/2021
S1 • E2
AtticaThe roots of America's mass incarceration problem are traced back to the 1971 Attica Prison Uprising, an incident authorities whitewashed and reframed as a violent riot led by Black inmates.02/28/2021
S1 • E3
Bloody SundayJohn Lewis and other civil rights activists faced down police on a Selma, AL, bridge in a violent clash that galvanized the public and led to Congress passing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.03/02/2021
S1 • E4
Schoolhouse DoorAlabama Governor George Wallace's attempt to bar two Black students from entering the University of Alabama in 1963 is examined and compared to the segregation barriers that still endure.03/09/2021
S1 • E5
Hurricane KatrinaEnvironmental racism, like the federal government's inadequate response to Hurricane Katrina, has fueled disparities in Black communities and left them vulnerable to COVID-19.03/16/2021
S1 • E6
George FloydThe murders of George Floyd, Michael Brown and other victims of excessive force shined a light on police brutality and sparked an important social justice movement around the world.03/23/2021