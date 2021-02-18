Extended Story - Schoolhouse Door

Extended Story - Schoolhouse DoorSeason 1 E 4 • 03/30/2022
Professor Michael Eric Dyson explains how Black students like Autherine Lucy, James Meredith and the Little Rock Nine challenged school segregation in the South despite fierce opposition.
Boiling PointBoiling Point Investigates Moments That Changed History
Look back at important events in the fight for racial justice, from Bloody Sunday to Black Lives Matter marches, on the six-part docuseries Boiling Point, premiering Sunday at 8/7c.
Boiling PointExtended Story - Attica
Akil Shakur, who was formerly incarcerated at Attica Correctional Facility, describes the prison's inhumane conditions and recounts the events leading up to the 1971 uprising.
Boiling PointS1 E2One Man's Story from Inside Attica
Boiling PointS1 E3Extended Story - Bloody Sunday
Lynda Blackmon-Lowery, who was the youngest person to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL, in 1965, reflects on her experience fighting for civil rights at the age of 14.
Boiling PointS1 E5Extended Story - Hurricane Katrina
Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood reflects on her father's cancer diagnosis shaping her medical career and the life-threatening circumstances patients faced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
Boiling PointExtended Story: Through One Doctor's Eyes
Boiling PointExtended Story - Los Angeles
Bobby Green recalls how the voice of God compelled him to leave his house and save Reginald Denny, a man pulled from his truck and beaten during the 1992 Los Angeles Riots.
Boiling PointS1 E6Extended Story - George Floyd
Civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong explains her journey to becoming a social justice activist and how overreliance on law enforcement has negatively impacted Black communities.
