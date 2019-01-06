LEARN ABOUT THE NEW BET ORIGINAL SERIES

Boomerang is a half-hour subversive, smart, serialized comedy, fueled by romance, friendship, gender politics, love and of course, sex. The story picks up roughly twenty-five years after the original movie, and centers on the offspring of the iconic main characters. Imagine a world where Marcus Graham and Angela Lewis (Eddie Murphy and Halle Berry) walked off into the sunset – got married and had a daughter, Simone, and Jaqueline Broyer (Robin Givens) went on with her life and had a son, Bryson. The series follows these childhood friends as adults who are looking to make their own mark as marketing professionals, while navigating their feelings for each other.

