LEARN ABOUT THE NEW BET ORIGINAL SERIES

New BET Original Series 'Boomerang' coming Tuesday, Feb 12, at 10/9c.

LEARN ABOUT THE NEW BET ORIGINAL SERIES

Boomerang premieres Feb 12, 2019 on BET.

Published Yesterday

Boomerang is a half-hour subversive, smart, serialized comedy, fueled by romance, friendship, gender politics, love and of course, sex. The story picks up roughly twenty-five years after the original movie, and centers on the offspring of the iconic main characters.  Imagine a world where Marcus Graham and Angela Lewis (Eddie Murphy and Halle Berry) walked off into the sunset – got married and had a daughter, Simone, and Jaqueline Broyer (Robin Givens) went on with her life and had a son, Bryson. The series follows these childhood friends as adults who are looking to make their own mark as marketing professionals, while navigating their feelings for each other.

Click below to go behind the scenes and learn more about the stars of the new series Boomerang!

Related

Written by BET Staff

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN SHOWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in shows