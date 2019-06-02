- 20:30Sign in to Watch
PilotSimone creates a new path for herself after she has a difference of opinion with Victoria, and Bryson pushes the envelope when he gets a chance to take the lead.02/06/2019
Game NightBryson's game night with the crew is filled with distractions, Simone gets attention from someone new, and David misses Crystal.02/12/2019
PowerBryson struggles to bring his team on board for an avant-garde black film, Tia steps into the recording booth, and Simone grapples with the fact that she isn't always right.02/19/2019
Call a SpadeSimone recruits her friends to join her for an impromptu road trip to rescue her godsister, and the anniversary of Crystal's divorce brings about regret.02/26/2019
The Let-OutThings get complicated when Ari hosts a party at one of Atlanta's hottest clubs, Simone tries to get Tia's new single played, and David hits it off with a new woman.03/05/2019
HomecomingIn this college flashback, Bryson and Simone reunite after a childhood friendship, Ari explores his sexuality, and David plans to make his relationship with Crystal official.03/12/2019
FamilySimone and Bryson take a DNA test to find out whether or not they're related, Ari stands up for himself at the Atlanta Black Pride festival and Tia shoots her music video.03/19/2019
HousekeepingAfter David breaks his vow of celibacy, Bryson and Ari help him get his spiritual -- and literal -- house in order, even as they deal with their own beef.03/26/2019
Us TooWhen the Me Too movement hits close to home at the Graham Agency, Simone, Bryson and their friends process their individual beliefs and experiences.04/02/2019
TrustWhen Simone finds out Camden got engaged, the two exes meet up for dinner and Bryson stresses about what might happen.04/09/2019
Cast
BRITTANY INGECast Member
Star of the stage and screen, Brittany Inge has appeared on "Atlanta" and "The Haves and Have Nots" and in the film "The Hate U Give."
As Crystal, she works in advertising with Bryson and is one of Simone's best friends. A Type-A Southern belle, she's buttoned-up but always speaks her mind.
DREEZYCast Member
The Interscope Records-signed Chicago singer/rapper Dreezy released her debut album "No Hard Feelings" in 2016 with the platinum hit "Body" (featuring Jeremih).
Tay-Tay – Tay-Tay is Simone's godsister who's always in trouble.
JOEY BADA$$Cast Member
Rapper Joey Bada$$ made a name for himself with his mixtape "1999." Along with his Pro Era brand, he has had success on-screen with roles on "Power" and "Mr. Robot."
As Camden, Simone's ex-boyfriend, he hasn't been easy to get over.
LALA MILANCast Member
Lala Milan made the crossover from social media star to star of the small screen on the TNT series "Claws."
As Tia, she is too smart for her own good and longs to leave her mark on the world while giving her friend Simone the freedom to manage her image and jumpstart her music career.
LELAND MARTINCast Member
Both an actor and producer, Leland B. Martin has appeared on "The Young and the Restless" as well as in the film "A Cinderella Story."
As Ari, a digital producer with big dreams, he is handsome and effortlessly confident and, with his sexual fluidity and disarming charm, defies any sort of label.
PAULA NEWSOMECast Member
Paula Newsome has appeared on "Grey's Anatomy," "Parenthood," "Suits" and "How to Get Away with Murder." Her film credits include "Guess Who," "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Reign Over Me."
As Victoria, she is a Graham Agency advertising executive and Bryson's boss. She helped make the agency what it is but now finds herself clashing with the younger staff.
RJ WALKERCast Member
Best known for his role as Clark County on "Atlanta," RJ Walker is a powerhouse with notable roles on many shows, including "Hand of God," "Switched at Birth" and "Castle."
David – A Wall Street guy turned preacher, David has a strong moral compass. Fastidious regarding his looks, he feels well beyond his 26 years. He was once married to Crystal.
TEQUAN RICHMONDCast Member
Known for his role on the series "Everybody Hates Chris," Tequan Richmond has also appeared on "Cold Case," "ER," "Private Practice," "Numb3rs" and "General Hospital."
As Bryson, he is resourceful, tough and charming, raised by a single mother and, even though he's self-assured, doesn't hide his vulnerability.
TETONA JACKSONCast Member
Tetona Jackson starred on the Hulu series "All Night" as well as in the films "Maximum Ride" and "Severed Road."
As Simone, she is confident like her powerful father and down-to-earth like her mother, and the shadows of her parents loom large as she tries to make her own way in the world.