Boomerang
Pride
Season 1 E 7 • 03/19/2019
Simone and Bryson grapple with the fact that they may be related. Against Bryson’s better judgment, Ari takes a spin at directing Tia’s music video at the Atlanta Black Pride Festival despite his lack of experience andconfidence, setting Bryson and..
S2 • E7BoomerangFeels Like Heaven
Hoping to receive answers from God, David attempts a seven-day religious fast that leads him into a dreamlike state featuring his friends.
04/29/2020
S2 • E6BoomerangHot Sex
Despite her effort to hold onto her favorite American comforts, Crystal finds adventure and romance in the rainy streets of Paris.
04/15/2020
S2 • E5BoomerangSeven-Day Weekend
David and Naomi grow closer, Crystal rethinks sharing her good news, Ari gets his fortune told, and Simone is forced to make a split-second decision.
04/08/2020
S2 • E4BoomerangReversal of a Dog
Bryson opens up in the barber shop about his lackluster sex life, and Ari's masculinity is called into question when he refuses to step out of his comfort zone.
04/01/2020
S2 • E3BoomerangDon't Wanna Love You
Tia makes some enemies after her one-night gig at a strip club, and Jon-Jon makes David an offer after encouraging him to speak at his church.
03/25/2020
S2 • E2BoomerangLove Shoulda Brought You Home
Going back to the day of Simon and Bryson’s breakup, the gang gives their versions of what went down, revealing what they think of their friends and testing where their loyalties lie.
03/18/2020
S2 • E1BoomerangThere U Go
The crew goes to Nelson College for homecoming, where Simone and Bryson try to avoid each other, Crystal tries to get her mind off her divorce, and Tia revisits an old rivalry.
03/11/2020
S1 • E10BoomerangTrust
As the gang celebrates Ari’s birthday,Simone finds herself conflicted when Camden resurfaces,throwing her relationship with Bryson in jeopardy.
04/09/2019
S1 • E9BoomerangUs Too
The #MeToo movement strikes home when allegations surface against Marcus Graham, closing TheGraham Agency for good. In the aftermath, the squad comfort Simone and in turn, each other.
04/02/2019
S1 • E8BoomerangHousekeeping
Bryson and Ari help David get his house in order-literally and figuratively-after going against his “no sex” rule with Elaine. Finally, Ari and Bryson resolve their beef, but David acknowledgeshe needs some time away from his friends.
03/26/2019
S1 • E7BoomerangPride
03/19/2019
S1 • E6BoomerangHomecoming
In a flashback episode,Bryson and Simone's relationship from childhood to college is explored as the two compete for each other’s affections. Ari, Tia, Crystal and David all make bold moves which sets their lives on its current trajectory.
03/12/2019
S1 • E5BoomerangThe Let Out
Ari invites the gang out when he hosts a party at one of Atlanta’s hottest night clubs. While there, Simone tries to get Tia’s new single played by a DJ. In an unexpected turn, Bryson and Simone kiss for the first time ever.
03/05/2019
S1 • E4BoomerangCall A Spade
Simone, Crystal, and Tia embark on a late nightgirlstrip to rescue Simone’s carefree god sister and her boyfriend from jail. Simone also deals with her guilt over Crystal and David’s divorce.
02/26/2019
S1 • E3BoomerangPower
Bryson tries to sell Victoria on marketing an avant-garde Black Film. Meanwhile, Simone looks foropportunities for Tia to build her brand. On the Bryson and Simone front, Bryson reclaims his power from Simone,resulting in Simone seeing him in a new..
02/19/2019
S1 • E2BoomerangGame Night
Bryson hosts a game night for the gang, but his fun quickly turns to jealousy when Simone sets her sights on an unexpected guest. Additionally, David and Crystal see each other forthe first time since their divorce.
02/12/2019
