College Hill
College Hill is a reality series that documents life for a group of diverse co-eds as they attempt to live under the same roof.
S5 • E13
Time's Up!The housemates participate in another Ludacris Foundation event and then reminisce about the antics of the entire season at their farewell dinner.05/27/2008
S5 • E12
London LoveThe housemates have a hard time adjusting to British cuisine, Dru is eager to be picked for a BBC radio interview, and Sira sets her eyes on a new man.05/20/2008
S5 • E11
Shaking It OffDru isolates himself during the London trip, and the housemates meet up with U.K. counterparts who show them around the city but are uncomfortable with the group's discord.05/13/2008
S5 • E10
Take It Back!While the housemates deal with the fallout from Ashley L. and Dru's fight, they learn they're taking a trip overseas, and Dru has his first live performance.05/06/2008
S5 • E9
Unapologetic PlayaTensions between Dru and the rest of the house reach a boiling point when he hits on Dorian's girlfriend, then has phone sex in front of Ashley L.'s family.04/29/2008
S5 • E8
Where You Been?Dorion is annoyed after Dru's hookup forces him out of their room, the housemates begin their work with the Ludacris Foundation, and Dennis goes missing.04/22/2008
S5 • E7
It's LudacrisThe housemates get a surprise visit from Ludacris, Dennis helps Dru lay down beats in the studio, and Ashley L.'s moodiness creates drama.04/15/2008
S5 • E6
Where's the Love?Racist aggression forces the housemates to cancel their camping trip, a whitewater rafting trip turns into a battle of the sexes, and Ashley L. squabbles with Anthony.04/08/2008
S5 • E5
Camping JittersThe housemates are excited to go on a camping trip, but Dorion is wary of spending more time with his housemates, and Shavon opens up about her past.04/01/2008
S5 • E4
Fired UpThe women aren't amused when someone turns off their alarm clocks as a prank, Anthony spends the housemates' grocery money on strippers, and a trip to a nightclub is a bust.03/25/2008
S5 • E3
Groupie LoveAfter Ashley L. shut him down, Dru decides to invite some other women to the house, Sira opens up about her African background, and a broken toilet leads to a major argument.03/18/2008
S5 • E2
Hook Me UpDru continues to question whether Dorion is gay and later crosses the line with Ashley L. in the hot tub, and the housemates play a messy game of "hide-and-go-get-it."03/12/2008
S5 • E1
College Hill in ATLEight new students from various Atlanta schools begin their time together, sparks immediately fly between Anthony and Shavon, and Dru is uncomfortable with his new roommate.03/11/2008
