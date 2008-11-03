Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

College Hill
Unapologetic Playa
Season 5 E 9 • 04/29/2008

Tensions between Dru and the rest of the house reach a boiling point when he hits on Dorian's girlfriend, then has phone sex in front of Ashley L.'s family.

Watching

Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E1
College Hill in ATL

Eight new students from various Atlanta schools begin their time together, sparks immediately fly between Anthony and Shavon, and Dru is uncomfortable with his new roommate.
03/11/2008
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E2
Hook Me Up

Dru continues to question whether Dorion is gay and later crosses the line with Ashley L. in the hot tub, and the housemates play a messy game of "hide-and-go-get-it."
03/12/2008
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E3
Groupie Love

After Ashley L. shut him down, Dru decides to invite some other women to the house, Sira opens up about her African background, and a broken toilet leads to a major argument.
03/18/2008
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E4
Fired Up

The women aren't amused when someone turns off their alarm clocks as a prank, Anthony spends the housemates' grocery money on strippers, and a trip to a nightclub is a bust.
03/25/2008
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E5
Camping Jitters

The housemates are excited to go on a camping trip, but Dorion is wary of spending more time with his housemates, and Shavon opens up about her past.
04/01/2008
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E6
Where's the Love?

Racist aggression forces the housemates to cancel their camping trip, a whitewater rafting trip turns into a battle of the sexes, and Ashley L. squabbles with Anthony.
04/08/2008
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E7
It's Ludacris

The housemates get a surprise visit from Ludacris, Dennis helps Dru lay down beats in the studio, and Ashley L.'s moodiness creates drama.
04/15/2008
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E8
Where You Been?

Dorion is annoyed after Dru's hookup forces him out of their room, the housemates begin their work with the Ludacris Foundation, and Dennis goes missing.
04/22/2008
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E9
Unapologetic Playa

Tensions between Dru and the rest of the house reach a boiling point when he hits on Dorian's girlfriend, then has phone sex in front of Ashley L.'s family.
04/29/2008
Full Ep
20:31
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E10
Take It Back!

While the housemates deal with the fallout from Ashley L. and Dru's fight, they learn they're taking a trip overseas, and Dru has his first live performance.
05/06/2008
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E11
Shaking It Off

Dru isolates himself during the London trip, and the housemates meet up with U.K. counterparts who show them around the city but are uncomfortable with the group's discord.
05/13/2008
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E12
London Love

The housemates have a hard time adjusting to British cuisine, Dru is eager to be picked for a BBC radio interview, and Sira sets her eyes on a new man.
05/20/2008
Full Ep
41:09
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S5 • E13
Time's Up!

The housemates participate in another Ludacris Foundation event and then reminisce about the antics of the entire season at their farewell dinner.
05/27/2008
Full Ep
20:34

College Hill
S4 • E1
New Cast, New Drama

Eight new students begin their time together at the University of the Virgin Islands with some swimming and a titillating game of Truth or Dare.
09/02/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S4 • E2
Truth or Dare

The housemates go out drinking to de-stress from their first day of classes at UVI, and the chemistry between JT and Idesha becomes undeniable.
09/02/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S4 • E3
Inconsolable

The women decide to go on a shopping spree, while Willie and Idesha continue trying to hook up with their housemates.
09/02/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S4 • E4
The Ground Beef War

Continuing to deal with financial stress, Krystal loses it when one of the housemates uses up the food she bought, and JT makes up his mind about his relationship with Idesha.
09/02/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S4 • E5
Truth in Jokes

A rift opens between the housemates when Angelenos Krystal and Fallon trash-talk the Virgin Islands, and the native islanders stick up for their home.
09/03/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

College Hill
S4 • E6
Alienated and Miserable

After Vanessa rejects his advances, Willie starts to woo another housemate, and a Bible study session meant to unite the group brings out a number of revelations.
09/03/2014
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday

C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c. 
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00

Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room

Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October

Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
Trailer
00:30

Gospel Greats Take the Stage at the Stellar Awards 2021

Hosts Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr celebrate gospel's biggest night with performances by CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, The Clark Sisters and more at the Stellar Awards 2021, Sunday at 8/7c.
07/30/2021