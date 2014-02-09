College Hill
S4 • E1
New Cast, New DramaEight new students begin their time together at the University of the Virgin Islands with some swimming and a titillating game of Truth or Dare.09/02/2014
S4 • E2
Truth or DareThe housemates go out drinking to de-stress from their first day of classes at UVI, and the chemistry between JT and Idesha becomes undeniable.09/02/2014
S4 • E3
InconsolableThe women decide to go on a shopping spree, while Willie and Idesha continue trying to hook up with their housemates.09/02/2014
S4 • E4
The Ground Beef WarContinuing to deal with financial stress, Krystal loses it when one of the housemates uses up the food she bought, and JT makes up his mind about his relationship with Idesha.09/02/2014
S4 • E5
Truth in JokesA rift opens between the housemates when Angelenos Krystal and Fallon trash-talk the Virgin Islands, and the native islanders stick up for their home.09/03/2014
S4 • E6
Alienated and MiserableAfter Vanessa rejects his advances, Willie starts to woo another housemate, and a Bible study session meant to unite the group brings out a number of revelations.09/03/2014
S4 • E7
Break Up to Make UpJT is ready to start dating again after his breakup, Krystal cooks dinner with Andres as a peace offering, and a freestyle session unearths hidden animosity.09/03/2014
S4 • E8
Stiletto BeatdownThe islanders take offense when the L.A. kids segregate themselves at a campus event, leading to a heated conflict that Vanessa takes to the next level.09/03/2014
S4 • E9
Get to Steppin'After their explosive, bloody fight, the housemates wait to find out the fates of Krystal and Vanessa.09/04/2014
S4 • E10
Miami DreamsThe L.A. kids continue to isolate themselves, Idesha and Andres go into town to visit Vanessa, and a trip to Miami offers hope for reconciliation between the groups.09/04/2014