College Hill

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Truth in JokesSeason 4 E 5 • 09/03/2014
A rift opens between the housemates when Angelenos Krystal and Fallon trash-talk the Virgin Islands, and the native islanders stick up for their home.
Watching
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch
College HillS5 • E8Where You Been?
Dorion is annoyed after Dru's hookup forces him out of their room, the housemates begin their work with the Ludacris Foundation, and Dennis goes missing.
04/22/2008
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch
College HillS5 • E9Unapologetic Playa
Tensions between Dru and the rest of the house reach a boiling point when he hits on Dorian's girlfriend, then has phone sex in front of Ashley L.'s family.
04/29/2008
Full Ep
20:31
Sign in to Watch
College HillS5 • E10Take It Back!
While the housemates deal with the fallout from Ashley L. and Dru's fight, they learn they're taking a trip overseas, and Dru has his first live performance.
05/06/2008
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch
College HillS5 • E11Shaking It Off
Dru isolates himself during the London trip, and the housemates meet up with U.K. counterparts who show them around the city but are uncomfortable with the group's discord.
05/13/2008
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch
College HillS5 • E12London Love
The housemates have a hard time adjusting to British cuisine, Dru is eager to be picked for a BBC radio interview, and Sira sets her eyes on a new man.
05/20/2008
Full Ep
41:09
Sign in to Watch
College HillS5 • E13Time's Up!
The housemates participate in another Ludacris Foundation event and then reminisce about the antics of the entire season at their farewell dinner.
05/27/2008
Full Ep
20:34
College HillS4 • E1New Cast, New Drama
Eight new students begin their time together at the University of the Virgin Islands with some swimming and a titillating game of Truth or Dare.
09/02/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E2Truth or Dare
The housemates go out drinking to de-stress from their first day of classes at UVI, and the chemistry between JT and Idesha becomes undeniable.
09/02/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E3Inconsolable
The women decide to go on a shopping spree, while Willie and Idesha continue trying to hook up with their housemates.
09/02/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E4The Ground Beef War
Continuing to deal with financial stress, Krystal loses it when one of the housemates uses up the food she bought, and JT makes up his mind about his relationship with Idesha.
09/02/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E5Truth in Jokes
A rift opens between the housemates when Angelenos Krystal and Fallon trash-talk the Virgin Islands, and the native islanders stick up for their home.
09/03/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E6Alienated and Miserable
After Vanessa rejects his advances, Willie starts to woo another housemate, and a Bible study session meant to unite the group brings out a number of revelations.
09/03/2014
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E7Break Up to Make Up
JT is ready to start dating again after his breakup, Krystal cooks dinner with Andres as a peace offering, and a freestyle session unearths hidden animosity.
09/03/2014
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E8Stiletto Beatdown
The islanders take offense when the L.A. kids segregate themselves at a campus event, leading to a heated conflict that Vanessa takes to the next level.
09/03/2014
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E9Get to Steppin'
After their explosive, bloody fight, the housemates wait to find out the fates of Krystal and Vanessa.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E10Miami Dreams
The L.A. kids continue to isolate themselves, Idesha and Andres go into town to visit Vanessa, and a trip to Miami offers hope for reconciliation between the groups.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E11Tantrum Nightmare
Despite Vanessa's absence, Idesha vows to have a good time in Miami, and her positive attitude helps rekindle things with JT, but JT's friendship with Fallon becomes strained.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E12Tensions Rising
Krystal gets dragged into the middle of JT and Fallon's feud, while the housemates attempt to work together on an HIV campaign.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E13Ceasefire BBQ
The housemates partake in a scavenger hunt for which the winners split $2,000, Vanessa shows up at the housemates' barbecue, and Willie may have found a new love interest.
09/05/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch
College HillS4 • E14Comedy of Errors
A trip to Virgin Gorda makes the L.A. kids finally feel like a part of campus life, Willie and JT plan a comedy show, and another grocery dispute upsets Krystal and Fallon.
09/05/2014
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021