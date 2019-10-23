- 40:59
S1 • E1
CopwatchersThe Movement Family drops a banner to raise awareness about police brutality in Atlanta, and Copwatch Patrol Unit activists seek justice for Eric Garner in New York City.10/23/2019
S1 • E2
Independence DayAs Independence Day approaches, the Movement Family disagrees about tactics in Atlanta, and cop-watchers in New York City prepare for a notoriously active night for the NYPD.10/30/2019
S1 • E3
A Call to ActionBlack Lives Matter activists march across Harlem after 20-year-old Kevin Diaby's violent arrest, and The Movement Family hands out wanted posters for police terrorism.11/06/2019
S1 • E4
We Still Can't BreatheThe death of a fellow activist prompts the Movement Family to act, while New York activists seek justice for Eric Garner before a federal statute of limitations expires.11/13/2019
S1 • E5
The City EruptsThe Dept. of Justice rules not to charge Daniel Pantaleo in Eric Garner's death, setting off further protests, and the Movement Family investigates Veltavious Griggs's murder.11/20/2019
S1 • E6
A Pig Is a Pig Is a PigHawk keeps pressure on New York City to fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo, the Movement Family meets with rapper Big Gipp, and Kim doesn't trust an ex-cop turned cop-watcher.11/27/2019
S1 • E7
The Breaking PointHawk organizes a demonstration in the Bronx, City launches Hell Week in Atlanta, and CPU rallies outside the Staten Island hospital where Eric Garner was pronounced dead.12/04/2019
About Copwatch: America
Copwatch: America focuses on two teams of activists in Atlanta and New York City on the front lines of the fight against unchecked police brutality in the U.S.