Copwatch: America

Season 1 E 3 • 11/06/2019
Black Lives Matter activists march across Harlem after 20-year-old Kevin Diaby's violent arrest, and The Movement Family hands out wanted posters for police terrorism.
Copwatch: AmericaS1 • E1Copwatchers
The Movement Family drops a banner to raise awareness about police brutality in Atlanta, and Copwatch Patrol Unit activists seek justice for Eric Garner in New York City.
10/23/2019
Copwatch: AmericaS1 • E2Independence Day
As Independence Day approaches, the Movement Family disagrees about tactics in Atlanta, and cop-watchers in New York City prepare for a notoriously active night for the NYPD.
10/30/2019
Copwatch: AmericaS1 • E3A Call to Action
11/06/2019
Copwatch: AmericaS1 • E4We Still Can't Breathe
The death of a fellow activist prompts the Movement Family to act, while New York activists seek justice for Eric Garner before a federal statute of limitations expires.
11/13/2019
Copwatch: AmericaS1 • E5The City Erupts
The Dept. of Justice rules not to charge Daniel Pantaleo in Eric Garner's death, setting off further protests, and the Movement Family investigates Veltavious Griggs's murder.
11/20/2019
Copwatch: AmericaS1 • E6A Pig Is a Pig Is a Pig
Hawk keeps pressure on New York City to fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo, the Movement Family meets with rapper Big Gipp, and Kim doesn't trust an ex-cop turned cop-watcher.
11/27/2019
