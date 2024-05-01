Dating Black UK
Black men and women share their dating and relationship advice, and remind viewers why Black love is radical, transformative and aspirational.
- 21:42
S1 • E8
Episode 8The men discuss dating apps, their experiences seeing women outside of the U.K., what they love about their relationships with Black women and changes they'd like to see in the dating scene.01/05/2024
- 21:56
S1 • E7
Episode 7The ladies share their thoughts on dating apps, what gives them the ick, their experiences dating outside of their race and what they'd like to see change about the dating scene in the U.K.01/05/2024
- 21:27
S1 • E6
Episode 6The men reveal their wildest dating stories, share their thoughts on receiving long texts, reflect on the importance of sex in a relationship, and define what they look for in a partner.01/05/2024
- 22:09
S1 • E5
Episode 5The ladies discuss burning bridges at the end of a relationship, the challenges of dating as successful Black women and the pressure to settle down as they get older.01/05/2024
- 22:11
S1 • E4
Episode 4The guys discuss unconditional love for a child versus conditional love for a partner and debate the right time to settle down, and one man reveals how therapy has helped him through trauma.01/05/2024
- 21:49
S1 • E3
Episode 3The ladies admit to delusional behavior in relationships, leading to a disastrous Valentine's Day for one, and they ponder who they are when they're in love and what's changed with age.01/05/2024
- 22:14
S1 • E2
Episode 2The men of Dating Black discuss the current dating scene, the term "men are trash," the complex narrative of the toxic man and their traits, and their wildest bad date stories.01/05/2024
- 22:03
S1 • E1
Episode 1The ladies of Dating Black introduce themselves and discuss their current relationship statuses, what women want, myths around men, their funniest date stories and more.12/18/2023
About
Directed by Tonye Mak, this docuseries is filled with hilarious anecdotes and heartbreaking revelations, features an all-star selection of contributors, and passes the megaphone to Black men and women seeking love.