Dating Black UK

Episode 3

Season 1 E 3 • 01/05/2024

The ladies admit to delusional behavior in relationships, leading to a disastrous Valentine's Day for one, and they ponder who they are when they're in love and what's changed with age.

More

S1 • E1
Dating Black UK
Episode 1

The ladies of Dating Black introduce themselves and discuss their current relationship statuses, what women want, myths around men, their funniest date stories and more.
12/18/2023
Full Ep
22:14

S1 • E2
Dating Black UK
Episode 2

The men of Dating Black discuss the current dating scene, the term "men are trash," the complex narrative of the toxic man and their traits, and their wildest bad date stories.
01/05/2024
Full Ep
21:49

S1 • E3
Dating Black UK
Episode 3

The ladies admit to delusional behavior in relationships, leading to a disastrous Valentine's Day for one, and they ponder who they are when they're in love and what's changed with age.
01/05/2024
Full Ep
22:11

S1 • E4
Dating Black UK
Episode 4

The guys discuss unconditional love for a child versus conditional love for a partner and debate the right time to settle down, and one man reveals how therapy has helped him through trauma.
01/05/2024
Full Ep
22:09

S1 • E5
Dating Black UK
Episode 5

The ladies discuss burning bridges at the end of a relationship, the challenges of dating as successful Black women and the pressure to settle down as they get older.
01/05/2024
Full Ep
21:27

S1 • E6
Dating Black UK
Episode 6

The men reveal their wildest dating stories, share their thoughts on receiving long texts, reflect on the importance of sex in a relationship, and define what they look for in a partner.
01/05/2024
Full Ep
21:56

S1 • E7
Dating Black UK
Episode 7

The ladies share their thoughts on dating apps, what gives them the ick, their experiences dating outside of their race and what they'd like to see change about the dating scene in the U.K.
01/05/2024
Full Ep
21:42

S1 • E8
Dating Black UK
Episode 8

The men discuss dating apps, their experiences seeing women outside of the U.K., what they love about their relationships with Black women and changes they'd like to see in the dating scene.
01/05/2024
