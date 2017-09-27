Face Value

- 20:30
S1 • E1
Brandon T. Jackson vs. Sheryl UnderwoodWith hosts Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish, two celebrity-led teams compete in a hilariously inappropriate game for a chance to win $10,000.09/27/2017
S1 • E2
Loni Love vs. LeToya LuckettIn the game where it pays to profile random people, celebrity captains Loni Love and LeToya Luckett lead their teams in a no-holds-barred battle for a $10,000 jackpot.10/04/2017
S1 • E3
Essence Atkins vs. Affion CrockettActors Affion Crockett and Essence Atkins compete in the game where snap judgments bring on laughs and possibly $10,000.10/11/2017
S1 • E4
Kym Whitley vs. Donnell RawlingsComedians Kym Whitley and Donnell Rawlings guide their teams toward a $10,000 prize in the game show where it pays to judge a book by its cover.10/18/2017
S1 • E5
Christopher "Kid" Reid vs. Christopher "Play" MartinIt's Kid versus Play as the iconic rap duo face off and lead their teams toward a $10,000 prize in a game of snap judgments.10/25/2017
S1 • E6
Robin Thede vs. King KeraunThe decisions may be hasty, but the cash is tasty, as teams led by Robin Thede and King Keraun make judgments about random people to compete for $10,000.11/01/2017
S1 • E7
Justin Hires vs. Gabrielle DennisIn the game show where assumptions often go hilariously wrong, comedic actors Justin Hires and Gabrielle Dennis attempt to lead their teams to victory and a shot at $10,000.11/08/2017
S1 • E8
Earthquake vs. Danielle Mone TruittWhen celebrity team captains Earthquake and Danielle Truitt help their teams compete for a chance to win $10,000, jumping to conclusions is just part of the fun.11/15/2017
S1 • E9
Ta'Rhonda Jones vs. Sherri ShepherdNothing is off-limits when celebrities Ta'Rhonda Jones and Sherri Shepherd join hosts Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish for a hilariously unapologetic game of profiling.11/22/2017
S1 • E10
Rell Battle vs. Big BoyComic Rell Battle faces off against radio legend Big Boy in a spirited game of snap judgments, as they each try to steer their teams to a $10,000 jackpot.11/29/2017
Cast
About Face ValueCast Member
About Face Value
Face Value is a hilarious half-hour comedic game show hosted by Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish, in which two teams led by celebrity captains must answer questions about people based on nothing but their appearance in order to win cash prizes and ultimately determine if it's possible to judge a book by its cover.
Deon ColeCast Member
Deon Cole
As a comedian for over 20 years, Deon Cole has done standup on Shaq's All Star Comedy Jam on Showtime and has been featured on Kevin Hart's Hart-Beat Tour, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, Laffapalooza, Def Comedy Jam and his own standup special on Comedy Central, Cole Blooded Seminar.
Cole has been seen as one of the lead roles in TBS's Angie Tribeca, created by Nancy and Steve Carell, and in the feature film Barbershop 3. He continues to be a featured guest correspondent on The Conan O'Brien Show, where he was also a two-time Emmy-nominated writer. He also plays the hilarious co-worker Charlie on ABC's hit comedy Black-ish.
Tiffany HaddishCast Member
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish is a standup comedian and actress who will next be seen in Universal Pictures feature film, Girls Trip, produced by Will Packer and directed by Malcolm Lee. The film, in which she stars alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall, will be released in July 2017.
On the small screen, she will be opposite Tracy Morgan on TBS’s highly anticipated Tracy Morgan show. Most recently Tiffany shot her first one-hour special for Showtime, which you can see in August 2017. Tiffany starred as the female lead in New Line's Keanu opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. She is also a series regular on NBC’s critically acclaimed hit series The Carmichael Show. Tiffany recurs on Kevin Hart’s Real Husband's of Hollywood and has appeared on The New Girl, Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong, Chelsea Lately, and @Midnight. She performs standup comedy regularly at the Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store, and the Improv.