Face Value

Tiffany Haddish is a standup comedian and actress who will next be seen in Universal Pictures feature film, Girls Trip, produced by Will Packer and directed by Malcolm Lee. The film, in which she stars alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall, will be released in July 2017.

On the small screen, she will be opposite Tracy Morgan on TBS’s highly anticipated Tracy Morgan show. Most recently Tiffany shot her first one-hour special for Showtime, which you can see in August 2017. Tiffany starred as the female lead in New Line's Keanu opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. She is also a series regular on NBC’s critically acclaimed hit series The Carmichael Show. Tiffany recurs on Kevin Hart’s Real Husband's of Hollywood and has appeared on The New Girl, Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong, Chelsea Lately, and @Midnight. She performs standup comedy regularly at the Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store, and the Improv.