20:30
Face ValueS1 • E1Brandon T. Jackson vs. Sheryl Underwood
With hosts Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish, two celebrity-led teams compete in a hilariously inappropriate game for a chance to win $10,000.
09/27/2017
20:30
Face ValueS1 • E2Loni Love vs. LeToya Luckett
In the game where it pays to profile random people, celebrity captains Loni Love and LeToya Luckett lead their teams in a no-holds-barred battle for a $10,000 jackpot.
10/04/2017
20:30
Face ValueS1 • E3Essence Atkins vs. Affion Crockett
Actors Affion Crockett and Essence Atkins compete in the game where snap judgments bring on laughs and possibly $10,000.
10/11/2017
20:30
Face ValueS1 • E4Kym Whitley vs. Donnell Rawlings
Comedians Kym Whitley and Donnell Rawlings guide their teams toward a $10,000 prize in the game show where it pays to judge a book by its cover.
10/18/2017
20:30
Face ValueS1 • E5Christopher "Kid" Reid vs. Christopher "Play" Martin
It's Kid versus Play as the iconic rap duo face off and lead their teams toward a $10,000 prize in a game of snap judgments.
10/25/2017
20:30
Face ValueS1 • E6Robin Thede vs. King Keraun
The decisions may be hasty, but the cash is tasty, as teams led by Robin Thede and King Keraun make judgments about random people to compete for $10,000.
11/01/2017
20:30
Face ValueS1 • E7Justin Hires vs. Gabrielle Dennis
In the game show where assumptions often go hilariously wrong, comedic actors Justin Hires and Gabrielle Dennis attempt to lead their teams to victory and a shot at $10,000.
11/08/2017
20:30
Face ValueS1 • E8Earthquake vs. Danielle Mone Truitt
When celebrity team captains Earthquake and Danielle Truitt help their teams compete for a chance to win $10,000, jumping to conclusions is just part of the fun.
11/15/2017
20:30
Face ValueS1 • E9Ta'Rhonda Jones vs. Sherri Shepherd
Nothing is off-limits when celebrities Ta'Rhonda Jones and Sherri Shepherd join hosts Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish for a hilariously unapologetic game of profiling.
11/22/2017
20:31
Face ValueS1 • E10Rell Battle vs. Big Boy
Comic Rell Battle faces off against radio legend Big Boy in a spirited game of snap judgments, as they each try to steer their teams to a $10,000 jackpot.
11/29/2017
20:31
Face ValueS1 • E11Estelle vs. DeRay Davis
Singer-songwriter Estelle and comic DeRay Davis engage in a game of unapologetic profiling, all in the name of fun and cash prizes.
12/06/2017
20:30
Face ValueS1 • E12Slink Johnson vs. Cedric Yarbrough
Outrageous fun is on tap when contestants team up with Slink Johnson and Cedric Yarbrough to try and win a cash prize by successfully judging random people.
12/06/2017
