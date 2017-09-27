Face Value

About Face Value

Face Value is a hilarious half-hour comedic game show hosted by Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish, in which two teams led by celebrity captains must answer questions about people based on nothing but their appearance in order to win cash prizes and ultimately determine if it's possible to judge a book by its cover. 

Deon Cole

As a comedian for over 20 years, Deon Cole has done standup on Shaq's All Star Comedy Jam on Showtime and has been featured on Kevin Hart's Hart-Beat Tour, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, Laffapalooza, Def Comedy Jam and his own standup special on Comedy Central, Cole Blooded Seminar.

Cole has been seen as one of the lead roles in TBS's Angie Tribeca, created by Nancy and Steve Carell, and in the feature film Barbershop 3. He continues to be a featured guest correspondent on The Conan O'Brien Show, where he was also a two-time Emmy-nominated writer. He also plays the hilarious co-worker Charlie on ABC's hit comedy Black-ish.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish is a standup comedian and actress who will next be seen in Universal Pictures feature film, Girls Trip, produced by Will Packer and directed by Malcolm Lee. The film, in which she stars alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall, will be released in July 2017.

On the small screen, she will be opposite Tracy Morgan on TBS’s highly anticipated Tracy Morgan show. Most recently Tiffany shot her first one-hour special for Showtime, which you can see in August 2017.  Tiffany starred as the female lead in New Line's Keanu opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. She is also a series regular on NBC’s critically acclaimed hit series The Carmichael Show. Tiffany recurs on Kevin Hart’s Real Husband's of Hollywood and has appeared on The New Girl, Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong, Chelsea Lately, and @Midnight.  She performs standup comedy regularly at the Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store, and the Improv.