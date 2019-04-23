Games People Play
Based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray, this sultry new thriller features an ensemble cast of dynamic characters including an ambitious reporter, a desperate housewife, a scandalous seductress and the men in their lives.
S1 • E1
PilotNia's job takes her across the country, Vanessa's basketball player husband Marques gets traded to L.A. after a shocking revelation, and Laila makes a drastic decision.04/23/2019
S1 • E2
Lover's MoonNia learns the truth from Laila, Marques loses his cool during his Vipers debut, the police see Kalinda's phone records, and Vanessa joins the Baller Spouse Association.04/30/2019
S1 • E3
The Drink of KingsMarques and Vanessa go to marriage counseling, Nia and MJ struggle to recover after losing Laila's story, and Laila steals from clients in Tahoe when they fail to pay up.05/07/2019
S1 • E4
The Wrath of GrapesLaila has a breakthrough while attending a SlutWalk, Vanessa and the other basketball wives invest in a winery, and things get physical when Kareem lashes out at Marques.05/14/2019
S1 • E5
To Live and Lie in L.A.Vanessa searches for answers, Marques hopes for a fresh start, Nia has a surprise guest, and Laila realizes she may be in danger when her plans with Susie Q fall through.05/21/2019
S1 • E6
Reversal of FortuneFlashing back to the past, Kareem gets Marques a walk-on on the college basketball team, Laila faces an attack that changes her life, and Vanessa befriends Nia at a protest.05/28/2019
S1 • E7
Persons of InterestsThe Kings are called in for questioning, security footage of Vanessa and Kalinda's confrontation gets leaked to the press, and Laila searches for Susie Q.06/04/2019
S1 • E8
A Wing and a PrayerAfter Laila's abduction, her captor demands a ransom from Marques, the Kings deal with the constant presence of the paparazzi at their home, and Vanessa calls on Nia for help.06/11/2019
S1 • E9
The Bitch is BackTerrence trails the cops on Nia's behalf, Laila confronts Roxanne after she learns the fate of Susie Q, and Detective Loomis finds holes in Vanessa's alibi for the night of Kalinda's murder.06/18/2019
S1 • E10
The Way You SaveThe women make a discovery on Roxanne's phone that leads them to Kalinda's killer, Vanessa shares big news with Marques, and a scorned adversary sends a Nia a message.06/25/2019