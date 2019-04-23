Games People Play

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
The Wrath of GrapesSeason 1 E 4 • 05/14/2019
Laila has a breakthrough while attending a SlutWalk, Vanessa and the other basketball wives invest in a winery, and things get physical when Kareem lashes out at Marques.
Games People PlayS1 • E1Pilot
Nia's job takes her across the country, Vanessa's basketball player husband Marques gets traded to L.A. after a shocking revelation, and Laila makes a drastic decision.
04/23/2019
Games People PlayS1 • E2Lover's Moon
Nia learns the truth from Laila, Marques loses his cool during his Vipers debut, the police see Kalinda's phone records, and Vanessa joins the Baller Spouse Association.
04/30/2019
Games People PlayS1 • E3The Drink of Kings
Marques and Vanessa go to marriage counseling, Nia and MJ struggle to recover after losing Laila's story, and Laila steals from clients in Tahoe when they fail to pay up.
05/07/2019
Games People PlayS1 • E4The Wrath of Grapes
05/14/2019
Games People PlayS1 • E5To Live and Lie in L.A.
Vanessa searches for answers, Marques hopes for a fresh start, Nia has a surprise guest, and Laila realizes she may be in danger when her plans with Susie Q fall through.
05/21/2019
Games People PlayS1 • E6Reversal of Fortune
Flashing back to the past, Kareem gets Marques a walk-on on the college basketball team, Laila faces an attack that changes her life, and Vanessa befriends Nia at a protest.
05/28/2019
Games People PlayS1 • E7Persons of Interests
The Kings are called in for questioning, security footage of Vanessa and Kalinda's confrontation gets leaked to the press, and Laila searches for Susie Q.
06/04/2019
Games People PlayS1 • E8A Wing and a Prayer
After Laila's abduction, her captor demands a ransom from Marques, the Kings deal with the constant presence of the paparazzi at their home, and Vanessa calls on Nia for help.
06/11/2019
Games People PlayS1 • E9The Bitch is Back
Terrence trails the cops on Nia's behalf, Laila confronts Roxanne after she learns the fate of Susie Q, and Detective Loomis finds holes in Vanessa's alibi for the night of Kalinda's murder.
06/18/2019
Games People PlayS1 • E10The Way You Save
The women make a discovery on Roxanne's phone that leads them to Kalinda's killer, Vanessa shares big news with Marques, and a scorned adversary sends a Nia a message.
06/25/2019
