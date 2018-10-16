Hustle In Brooklyn

- 42:32
S1 • E1
Hashtag I'm Worth ItAzia seeks new connections to take her career to the next level, Darnell decides to make a serious commitment, and Ivy is underwhelmed by Alicia’s latest find.10/16/2018
S1 • E2
Pawns and ChiefsEva bonds with Baggy after a comedy show, Alicia goes over Ivy’s head to get Baggy a meeting with their boss, and Azia confronts Santos about Darnell playing Danielle.10/23/2018
S1 • E3
We in These StreetsBaggy struggles to bounce back from rejection, Danielle reevaluates her personal and professional relationship with Darnell, and Alicia goes on a date with an ex-con.10/30/2018
S1 • E4
You Ain't GangstaDrama ensues when Danielle makes a play for Ivy’s man, Santos and Darnell go their separate ways, and Azia tries to prove she’s ready to go on tour.11/06/2018
S1 • E5
You Got CurvedThe sudden appearance of Azia’s man leaves Santos feeling rejected, Danielle tries to move on from Darnell, and Ivy calls out Jesse for playing games.11/13/2018
S1 • E6
Ain't Got TimeEva develops a crush on her manager, Raquel forces Darnell to choose between her and Danielle, and Alicia begins to doubt Black Rose’s fidelity.11/20/2018
S1 • E7
Girl, You're a MessDanielle’s comedy show goes off the rails, Eva throws a surprise birthday party for Baggy, and Danielle stirs up more drama between Jesse and Ivy11/27/2018
S1 • E8
Sky's the LimitAlicia makes moves to become Azia’s manager, Ivy and Jesse find themselves at a crossroads in their relationship, and Danielle confronts Eva in the street.12/04/2018
S1 • E9
Clapback SeasonIvy pursues her freelance opportunity, Azia's single release party gets tense when tempers flare between multiple groups, and Eva tells Azia how she really feels.12/11/2018
Cast
AliciaCast Member
Alicia
Alicia runs an artist management and public relations agency, The Code. The agency reps some of NYC's hottest personalities and influencers. Right now Alicia's at the top of her game and queening is her number one occupation.
AziaCast Member
Azia
Azia's an up and coming singer, rapper, model and host who has dreams of taking over the universe. She's determined to grab Grammys and won't let anything or anyone get in her way.
Baggy LargeCast Member
Baggy Large
After his father went to jail when he was 19, Ron (a.k.a. Baggy Large) had to provide for his household. Now Ron is changing his stars and instead of following in his father's footsteps, he's focusing on his music career.
DanielleCast Member
Danielle
Danielle prides herself on being Instafamous. As an influencer and event/party host she's always trying to keep up with the Jones'. She's best friends with Asia and can always be found on the scene with her bestie.
DarnellCast Member
Darnell
Darnell is an entrepreneur, producer and rapper who dedicates his life to his company Brick House Studios. Approached by RocNation this year, Darnell feels like this is only the beginning of his rise to the top.
EvaCast Member
Eva
Eva is a stand up comedienne on the rise whose presence takes over a whole room. Comedy is a grind and Eva's grinding extremely hard.
IvyCast Member
Ivy
Ivy's the social butterfly who manages to still get the job done. She's on the brink of becoming a project manager at a major media company, but her next big project is finding love amid the chaos of living her best life.
JesseCast Member
Jesse
Jesse's a celebrity talent manager and artist developer with big named clients. He also hosts his own radio show entitled "The Hustle Sold Separately." Newly single, Jesse is ready to mingle. Question is: Who will he choose?
MarcoCast Member
Marco
Marco currently works at a major financial institution, but doesn't know exactly where his passion lies. He's actively working to finding out what he really loves. As for whom he loves? It's Randy for a fact and vice versa.
PerksCast Member
Perks
One half of the ultimate turnup team, Perks has LIT etiquette down to a science. It isn't all fun and games though, as he and his brother TP are entrepreneurs at heart, ready to take the business world by storm.
RandyCast Member
Randy
Randy is a diverse hustler. He advises hospitality institution part-time, performs press relations duties for a few major brands and also pursues modeling and music. Most recently he was signed to an agency, State Artist Management; He's ready to do modeling and music full-time.
SantosCast Member
Santos
Santos is the plug. Everyone in Brooklyn knows him because of the company he co-founded, The 82 Group, which merges artists, influencers, entertainers with top brands to increase exposure. His goal? To generate enough success to support his future family.
TPCast Member
TP
The other half of the turnup team, TP and his brother, Perks quit their daytime jobs two years ago to create epic late-night atmospheres and their hard-work is paying off expotentially. The world isn't ready for the new experience they're about to gift to it!