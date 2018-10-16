Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Hustle In Brooklyn
Ain't Got Time
Season 1 E 6 • 11/20/2018

Eva develops a crush on her manager, Raquel forces Darnell to choose between her and Danielle, and Alicia begins to doubt Black Rose’s fidelity.

Hustle In Brooklyn
S1 • E1
Hashtag I'm Worth It

Azia seeks new connections to take her career to the next level, Darnell decides to make a serious commitment, and Ivy is underwhelmed by Alicia?s latest find.
10/16/2018
Hustle In Brooklyn
S1 • E2
Pawns and Chiefs

Eva bonds with Baggy after a comedy show, Alicia goes over Ivy’s head to get Baggy a meeting with their boss, and Azia confronts Santos about Darnell playing Danielle.
10/23/2018
Hustle In Brooklyn
S1 • E3
We in These Streets

Baggy struggles to bounce back from rejection, Danielle reevaluates her personal and professional relationship with Darnell, and Alicia goes on a date with an ex-con.
10/30/2018
Hustle In Brooklyn
S1 • E4
You Ain't Gangsta

Drama ensues when Danielle makes a play for Ivy’s man, Santos and Darnell go their separate ways, and Azia tries to prove she’s ready to go on tour.
11/06/2018
Hustle In Brooklyn
S1 • E5
You Got Curved

The sudden appearance of Azia?s man leaves Santos feeling rejected, Danielle tries to move on from Darnell, and Ivy calls out Jesse for playing games.
11/13/2018
Hustle In Brooklyn
S1 • E6
Ain't Got Time

Eva develops a crush on her manager, Raquel forces Darnell to choose between her and Danielle, and Alicia begins to doubt Black Rose’s fidelity.
11/20/2018
Hustle In Brooklyn
S1 • E7
Girl, You're a Mess

Danielle’s comedy show goes off the rails, Eva throws a surprise birthday party for Baggy, and Danielle stirs up more drama between Jesse and Ivy
11/27/2018
Hustle In Brooklyn
S1 • E8
Sky's the Limit

Alicia makes moves to become Azia’s manager, Ivy and Jesse find themselves at a crossroads in their relationship, and Danielle confronts Eva in the street.
12/04/2018
Hustle In Brooklyn
S1 • E9
Clapback Season

Ivy pursues her freelance opportunity, Azia's single release party gets tense when tempers flare between multiple groups, and Eva tells Azia how she really feels.
12/11/2018
