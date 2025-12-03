I Was a Soul Train Dancer

This series profiles the most memorable dancers from the long-running music TV show "Soul Train."
Season 7
S7 • E5
Gary Porter and Steve HiggsGary Porter and Steve Higgs, "Soul Train" dancers and members of the Captain Crunch and the Funky Bunch dance group, reflect on iconic 80s routines and the show's cultural impact.03/12/2025
- 15:02
S7 • E4
Diana PriceDiana Price shares her journey, from sneaking out to dance on "Soul Train" to making history by marrying another dancer on the show to meeting Marvin Gaye.03/10/2025
- 19:13
S7 • E3
Tyrone SwanTyrone Swan shares his iconic Right On magazine photo shoots, resilience against bullying and his unique style that wowed the "Soul Train" dance floor.03/06/2025
- 15:21
S7 • E2
Wanda Robinson"Soul Train" dancer Wanda Fuller-Robinson shares stories of Black culture, iconic routines, meeting A-list celebrities and making lifelong friends.03/04/2025
- 23:49
S7 • E1
Thelma DavisFrom South Central to Soul Train, Thelma Davis shares stories of iconic fashion, dancing through eras, Thriller, Diana Ross, and her rise as a choreographer in Japan!02/20/2025